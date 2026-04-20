'How can TMC claim to support women?': Smriti Irani after women's quota bill fails in Lok Sabha | Exclusive

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani launched a strong attack on the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) during an interaction with India TV in Kolkata. She questioned the party’s stand on women’s empowerment, asking how it could claim to support women after opposing the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. The former Union Minister said that the bill was designed to strengthen women’s participation in politics, and added that the BJP currently has a significant number of women MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Questions raised on political conduct

Irani accused TMC leaders of inappropriate political behavior. She alleged that those who disrespect constitutional institutions and leaders cannot claim to uphold democratic values. She also raised concerns about alleged attempts to influence voters, saying that any effort to target specific communities during elections is a matter of serious concern.

Praising the work of the BJP-led government, Irani shed light on the schemes aimed at women’s empowerment. She said:

Around 25 crore women have been connected to the banking system

Over 30 crore loans have been provided under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

These initiatives have helped improve financial independence among women across the country, she said.

West Bengal elections: High-stakes battle

The political temperature in West Bengal is rising as assembly elections approach. Voting is scheduled for April 23 and April 29, with results to be announced on May 4. The elections will be held across 294 assembly seats, with a direct contest between the BJP and TMC.

Intense campaigning by both sides

Both parties are campaigning aggressively: