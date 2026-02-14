Haldia Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Haldia Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 209 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Haldia Assembly constituency comes under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 elections, Tapasi Mondal contested as a BJP candidate won this seat, defeating TMC's Swapan Naskar by a margin of around 15,000 votes. Mondal joined the TMC later, though.

Haldia Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Haldia Assembly constituency is a part of the Purba Medinipur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,51,051 voters in the Haldia constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,29,382 were male and 1,21,664 were female voters. Four voter belonged to the third gender. 1,819 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bidhannagar in 2021 was 194.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Haldia constituency was 2,23,370. Out of this, 1,15,831 voters were male, 1,07,538 were female and only one belonged to a third gender. There were 1,141 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bidhannagar in 2016 was 276.

Haldia Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Haldia Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Haldia Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Haldia Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Mondal was the BJP candidate in this seat who won after receiving 1,04,126 votes. He defeated TMC's Swapan Naskar, who received 89,118 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Mondal was a CPI(M) candidate and he received 1,01,330 votes to win this seat. He defeated TMC's Madhurima Mandal, who received 79,837 votes.

2021: Tapasi Mondal (BJP)

2016: Tapasi Mondal (CPM)

2011: Seuli Saha (TMC)

Haldia Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Haldia Assembly constituency was 2,02,079 or 90.47 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 2,21,357 or 88.17 per cent.