Dinhata Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: TMC's Udayan Guha trails against BJP in his bastion

Kolkata:

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) prepares to declare the result of the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, a constituency that is being keenly watched is the Dinhata seat, with political parties fielding their heavyweights here.

The Dinhata assembly constituency was once considered to be a stronghold of All India Forward Bloc and Udayan Guha, who has now switched to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). A three-time MLA, Guha was once again fielded by the TMC leadership in Dinhata for the 2026 elections.

He was up against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajoy Roy, Forward Bloc's Bikash Mondal and Congress's Harihar Ray Singha.

Who is winning in Dinhata?

As per the early trends, BJP candidate Ajoy Roy is leading against TMC heavyweight Udayan Guha in the Dinhata assembly constituency.

The demography of Dinhata

The Dinhata assembly constituency is a part of the Cooch Behar district and comes under the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency. According to the top poll body, the Dinhata seat had 2,99,251 voters, including 1,54,887 male and 1,44,364 female, in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

In 2016, Dinhata constituency had an electorate of 2,73,294 voters. Of these, 1,41,857 were men and 1,31,437 were women, with no voters listed under the third gender category. The constituency also recorded 1,521 valid postal ballots, while the number of service voters stood at 549.

What happened in the 2021 Bengal elections?

In the 2021 West Bengal elections, the Dinhata assembly seat was won by the BJP's Nisith Pramanik. Pramanik had narrowly defeated Guha after receiving 1,16,035 votes against the TMC leader's 1,15,978 votes.

However, Pramanik later became a union minister in the central government, after which a byelection was held here in the same year. Guha had won the by-poll, receiving 1,89,575 votes against BJP leader Ashok Mandal's 25,486 votes.