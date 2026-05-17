'Bulldozers will roll across the country....': Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh warns of illegal constructions

Kharagpur:

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday asserted that strict action would be taken against illegal constructions and encroachments in West Bengal, saying bulldozers would be deployed wherever unlawful structures are found.

His remarks came amid ongoing demolition drives in Kolkata's Tiljala following a devastating fire incident that claimed two lives and triggered concerns over allegedly unauthorised constructions in the locality.

Bulldozers will roll across country: Dilip Ghosh

Speaking to reporters in Kharagpur, Ghosh said the newly formed government in West Bengal had initiated action against illegal constructions from the very first day of assuming office.

"Bulldozers will roll across the entire country. Wherever there is illegal construction, bulldozers will be deployed. The new government that has come to power here in Bengal has initiated this process right from day one. I appeal to anyone involved in illegal activities to conduct their operations within the bounds of the law, and the government will extend its full cooperation to them... We will not tolerate any form of encroachment on government land," Ghosh said.

Earlier, West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul had defended the demolition action, stating that the government would follow proper procedures before taking any action against illegal buildings. "If there is illegal construction, we will send you the notice and ask for the document. We will not allow you if you do not have any documents. We will surely give a time limit. We are not in a hurry," Paul told ANI.

Demolition drive

It is noteworthy that a large-scale bulldozer drive targeting illegal structures and encroachments has now begun in West Bengal. As part of the campaign, an anti-encroachment operation was carried out outside Howrah Railway Station, during which illegal shops near the Ganga Ghat area and the bus stand were removed.

A heavy police deployment was made at the site in view of security concerns. According to reports, several individuals had allegedly been occupying roads and footpaths outside the railway station for a long time, with some even constructing temporary structures to encroach upon the land. Railway Police officials said the encroachments were cleared and the land was reclaimed during the operation.

Meanwhile, residents affected by the demolition questioned the administration’s move and sought additional time to retrieve important belongings and documents from the structures.

One resident, Shakeel Ahmad, claimed that important documents were still locked inside the demolished building. Another resident, Nazia Firdous, appealed to Suvendu Adhikari to grant a 24-hour stay on the demolition drive so that residents could present ownership-related documents.

Also Read: 'Pushpa my responsibility now': Bengal CM warns TMC's Jahangir Khan ahead of Falta repolling

Also Read: RG Kar rape-murder: Bengal CM Adhikari suspends three IPS officers for 'mishandling' case