Darjeeling Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Darjeeling:

The Darjeeling Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 23 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Darjeeling Assembly constituency comes under the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 elections, BJP leader Neeraj Zimba won this seat, defeating GJM leader Keshav Raj Sharma by a margin of 21,000 votes.

Darjeeling Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Darjeeling Assembly constituency is a part of the Darjeeling district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,46,663 voters in the Darjeeling constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,23,409 were male and 1,23,252 were female voters. Two voter belonged to the third gender. 4,680 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Darjeeling in 2021 was 4,024.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Darjeeling constituency was 2,37,470. Out of this, 1,19,350 voters were male, 1,18,120 were female and zero belonged to a third gender. There were 1,196 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Darjeeling in 2016 was 8,637.

Darjeeling Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Darjeeling Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Darjeeling Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Darjeeling Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP leader Neeraj Zimba received 68,907 votes to defeat Gorkha Janmukti Morcha candidate Keshav Raj Sharma, who received 47,631.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Amar Singh Rai had received 95,386 to defeat TMC candidate Sarda Rai Subba, who received 45,473 votes.

2021: Neeraj Zimba (BJP)

2019: by-poll: Neeraj Zimba (BJP)

2016: Amar Singh Rai (Gorkha Janmukti Morcha)

2011: Trilok Dewan (Gorkha National Liberation Front)

2006: Pranay Rai (Gorkha National Liberation Front)

2001: DK Pradhan (Gorkha National Liberation Front)

1996: Nar Bahadur Chhetri (Gorkha National Liberation Front)

1991: Narendra Kumai (Gorkha National Liberation Front)

1987: Dawa Lama (CPIM)

1982: Dawa Lama (CPIM)

1977: Deo Prakash Rai (Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League)

1972: Deo Prakash Rai (Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League)

1971: Deo Prakash Rai (Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League)

1969: Deo Prakash Rai (Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League)

1967: Deo Prakash Rai (Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League)

1962: Deo Prakash Rai (Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League)

1957: Deo Prakash Rai (Independent)

1951: Dalbahadur Singh Gahatraj (Independent)

Darjeeling Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Darjeeling Assembly constituency was 1,69,949 or 68.9 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,59,421 or 67.13 per cent.