Chowrangee Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners and party-wise candidates

The Chowrangee Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 162 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Chowrangee Assembly constituency comes under the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Nayna Bandyopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devdutta Maji by a margin of 45,344 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay won from the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha with a margin of 92,560 votes by defeating Tapas Roy of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chowrangee Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Chowrangee Assembly constituency is a part of the Kolkata district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,08,201 voters in the Chowrangee constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,25,261 were male and 82,938 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender. 743 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chowrangee in 2021 was 29 (28 men and 1 woman).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Chowrangee constituency was 2,07,400. Out of this, 1,26,670 voters were male, 80,728 were female. Two voters belonged to a third gender. There were 70 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chowrangee in 2016 was 35 (24 men and 11 women).

Chowrangee Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Chowrangee Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Chowrangee Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Chowrangee Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Nayna Bandyopadhyay won the Chowrangee seat with a margin of 45,344 votes. She polled 70,101 votes. Bandyopadhyay defeated BJP candidate Devdutta Maji, who got 24,757 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Nayna Bandyopadhyay won the Chowrangee seat with a margin of 13,216 votes. He polled 55,119 votes. Congress candidate Somen Mitra got 41,903 votes and was the runner-up.

Chowrangee Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Nayna Bandyopadhyay (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Nayna Bandyopadhyay (Trinamool Congress)

By-election, 2014: Nayna Bandyopadhyay (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Sikha Chowdhury (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Subrata Bakshi (Trinamool Congress)

2001: Subrata Mukherjee (Trinamool Congress)

1996: Subrata Mukherjee (Congress)

By-election, 1993: Anil Chatterjee (CPM)

1991: Siddhartha Shankar Ray (Congress)

1987: Debi Prasad Chattopadhyay (Congress)

1982: Sisir Kumar Bose (Congress)

1977: Sandip Das (Janata Party)

1972: Sankar Ghose (Congress)

1971: Sankar Ghose (Congress)

1969: Siddhartha Shankar Ray (Congress)

1967: Siddhartha Shankar Ray (Congress)

1962: Bidhan Chandra Roy (Congress)

Chowrangee Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Chowrangee Assembly constituency was 1,11,625. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Chowrangee Assembly elections was 1,16,566.