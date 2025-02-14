Calcutta HC allows RSS rally in Bardhaman, sets aside Bengal govt's objection

Follow us on Image Source : X Calcutta High Court.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed the playing of the sound box in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) rally to be held in West Bengals’s Bardhaman district on February 16. Judge Amrita Saha who was hearing the matter said that the organiser should take into consideration that the students of the state are appearing for the Class 10 board examinations and pay attention that no difficulty is caused.

The ruling comes after the Bengal government had objected to any sound playing at the RSS rally. "Conduct rally peacefully, the sound should be low," the Calcutta HC said in its ruling.

Organisers of the rally, which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address, had moved court after the state police denied permission on grounds that the use of loudspeakers during the ongoing Madhyamik Pariksha (secondary exams) would cause disturbance to examinees.

While the petitioner argued that there weren’t any schools in close proximity to the rally venue, the bench observed that there weren’t any exams scheduled on Sunday, the day of the proposed rally.

The RSS programme will be held on from 11 AM to 12:15 PM at Talit Purba Bardhaman District on Sunday.