BJP demands immediate repoll in Bengal's Falta seat over 'blocked vote' allegations; EC responds

New Delhi:

Voting in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 took a controversial turn on Wednesday after the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded an immediate repoll in parts of the Falta constituency. The party alleged that voters were unable to choose its symbol at several polling booths, raising concerns over the fairness of the voting process.

Allegation of ‘blocked’ voting option

The controversy began after BJP leader Amit Malviya shared videos on social media, claiming that the option to vote for the party had been covered with tape on electronic voting machines. According to him, this issue was reported in multiple booths, including one at a local school, and may have affected voters’ ability to cast their votes freely.

The Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas has become a key battleground. BJP candidate Debangshu Panda is contesting against Jehangir Khan of the All India Trinamool Congress. The BJP has accused the ruling party of trying to influence the voting process, while the TMC has not officially responded to these specific claims.

Call for repoll

The BJP has formally called for repolling in all affected booths. Responding to the issue, the Election Commission said that if such complaints are verified and found to be true, repolling will be conducted in those booths.

Amid rising tensions, security has been tightened in the Diamond Harbour region. Senior officials, including central forces, are monitoring the situation closely to ensure peaceful voting.

High-stakes final phase

The second phase covers 142 constituencies, with over 3 crore voters eligible to cast their votes. While the first phase saw a high turnout, the final phase is crucial as it includes areas considered strongholds of the ruling party.

West Bengal Election Commissioner responds

Responding to this, West Bengal Election Commissioner said, “If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll.”