Bhabanipur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Bhabanipur Assembly Election 2026: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the polling schedule for West Bengal Assembly elections soon.

Kolkata:

The Bhabanipur Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 159 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Bhabanipur Assembly constituency comes under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021 by-election, TMC chief and incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee defeated BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal with a margin of 58,835 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, TMC's Mala Roy received 6,15,274 lakh votes to defeat BJP's Debasree Chaudhuri.

Bhabanipur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Bhabanipur Assembly constituency is a part of the Kolkata district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,06,389 voters in the Bhabanipur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,11,242 were male and 95,143 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. 944 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhabanipur in 2020 was 70.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Bhabanipur constituency was 2,05,713. Out of this, 1,12,548 voters were male, 93,162 were female and three belonged to a third gender. There were 197 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhabanipur in 2016 was 74.

Bhabanipur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Bhabanipur Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Bhabanipur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Bhabanipur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC's Sovandeb Chatterjee received 73,505 votes to defeat BJP's Rudranil Ghosh, who received 44,786. Later, by-elections were held and incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee defeated BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal with a margin of 58,835 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Banerjee had received 65,520 votes to defeat Congress candidate Deepa Dasmunshi, who received 40,219.

2021: Mamata Banerjee (TMC)

2021: Sovandeb Chatterjee (TMC)

2016: Mamata Banerjee (TMC)

2011: Mamata Banerjee (TMC)

2011: Subrata Bakshi (TMC)

1972: Rathin Talukdar (Congress)

1971: Rathin Talukdar (Congress)

1969: Sadhan Gupta (CPI)

1967: Beva Mitra (Congress)

1962: Siddhartha Shankar Ray (Independent)

1957: Siddhartha Shankar Ray (Congress)

1952: Mira Datta Gupta (Congress)

Bhabanipur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency was 1,27,536 or 61.79 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,37,475 or 66.83 per cent.