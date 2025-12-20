Bengal govt renames 'Karmashree' scheme as 'Mahatmashree' amid VB-G RAM G Bill row The Government of West Bengal has launched the Karmashree Scheme in 2024. The main objective of this scheme is to provide at least 50 days of wage employment to each Job Card holder household in a financial year, through various works implemented by different Departments of the State Government.

Kolkata:

Amid row over Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, or VB-G RAM G Bill, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the West Bengal government on Saturday issued a notification announcing that its 100-day employment scheme, Karmashree, will be renamed 'Mahatmashree' from the next financial year.

The notification was issued after Governor C V Ananda Bose gave his assent, a senior state government official said. "The renaming not only preserves the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, but also aligns our state programme with the spirit of public welfare," a senior state official said.

The government aims to provide greater employment opportunities under the 'Mahatmashree' programme in the coming financial year.

Parliament passes VB-G RAM G Bill

This comes after the Parliament passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, which seeks to replace the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The new legislation promises 125 days of rural wage employment annually.

The Bill was cleared by the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote late Thursday night, hours after it was passed by the Lok Sabha amid strong protests by the opposition over the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the existing scheme, accusing the Centre of putting the financial burden on the states.

Opposition parties accused the Centre of undermining Gandhi's legacy and shifting the financial burden of the programme onto states. Trinamool Congress leaders joined demonstrations outside Parliament, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly criticised the move, calling it an attempt to erase the Father of the Nation from a landmark welfare initiative.

In response to the Centre's decision, Banerjee announced that West Bengal would rename its corresponding state scheme, Karmashree, as Mahatmashree, reiterating her government's commitment to honouring Mahatma Gandhi's ideals while continuing to provide employment support to rural households in the state.

About the Karmashree scheme

The West Bengal government has launched the Karmashree Scheme in 2024. The main objective of this scheme is to provide at least 50 (fifty) days of wage employment to each Job Card holder household in a financial year, through various works implemented by different Departments of the state government.

As per the government, this scheme will help in reducing the unemployment rate and will also help to raise the standard of living.

Also Read: TMC opposing SIR to save infiltrators; will end their 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal: PM Modi

Also Read: Mamata announces her govt's job guarantee scheme 'Karmashree' to be renamed after Mahatma Gandhi