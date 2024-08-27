Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengal bandh tomorrow for 12 hours, says BJP over Kolkata rape and murder

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced West Bengal bandh tomorrow (on Wednesday) for 12 hours over Kolkata rape and murder. State BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday blamed Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for the violence during the Nabanna Abbiyan rally and demanded her resignation over the protests in the state. The party has called for 12-hour band - 6am to 6 pm.

Demanding a president's rule, he alleged that Mamata Banerjee was responsible for the violence caused during the protests called by the students earlier in the day. Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding those involved in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the BJP on Tuesday called her a “dictator” and demanded her resignation to ensure a fair probe into the matter. The BJP has also demanded that the CBI conduct a polygraph test on Banerjee and Police Commissioner Vineet Goel, who the party alleged had initially said that the victim died by suicide.

Hundreds of processionists, mainly youths, commenced the 'Nabanna Abhijan' from two locations across the city on Tuesday afternoon demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those responsible for the rape-murder of a doctor in R G Kar hospital. The rallyists held the CM responsible for failing to ensure the safety and security of women, which they argue led to the RG Kar tragedy that sparked nationwide outrage. The rally, organised by student platform 'Chhatrasamaj' and 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' of state government employees, began from two locations - College Square in north Kolkata and Santragachi in Howrah.