Behala Paschim Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Behala Paschim Assembly Election 2026: This seat is currently represented by Partha Chatterjee. In the 2021 elections, he had contested as an independent candidate and defeated BJP's Srabanti Chatterjee by more than 50,000 votes.

The Behala Paschim Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 154 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Behala Paschim Assembly constituency comes under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 elections, Partha Chatterjee contested as an independent candidate and won, defeating BJP's Srabanti Chatterjee by more than 50,000 votes.

Behala Paschim Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Behala Paschim Assembly constituency is a part of the Kolkata district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,13,198 voters in the Behala Paschim constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,52,575 were male and 1,60,617 were female voters. Six voter belonged to the third gender. 2,203 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Asansol Uttar in 2021 was 193.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Behala Paschim constituency was 2,94,404. Out of this, 1,44,628 voters were male, 1,49,774 were female and two belonged to a third gender. There were 713 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Behala Paschim in 2016 was 318.

Behala Paschim Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Behala Paschim Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Behala Paschim Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Behala Paschim Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Partha Chatterjee contested as an independent candidate and won, defeating BJP's Srabanti Chatterjee. Partha Chatterjee had received 1,14,778 votes, while Srabanti Chatterjee received 63,894 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Partha Chatterjee had contested as a TMC candidate and had received 1,02,114 votes to defeat CPI(M) candidate Kaustav Chatterjee, who received 93,218.

2021: Partha Chatterjee (Independent)

2016: Partha Chatterjee (TMC)

2011: Partha Chatterjee (TMC)

2006: Partha Chatterjee (TMC)

2001: Partha Chatterjee (TMC)

1996: Nirmal Mukherjee (CPI-M)

1991: Nirmal Mukherjee (CPI-M)

1987: Rabin Mukherjee (CPI-M)

1982: Rabin Mukherjee (CPI-M)

1977: Rabin Mukherjee (CPI-M)

1972: Biswanath Chakraborty (CPI)

1971: Rabin Mukherjee (CPI-M)

1969: Rabin Mukherjee (CPI-M)

1967: Rabin Mukherjee (CPI-M)

1962: Rabindra Nath Mukhopadhyay (CPI)

1957: Rabindra Nath Mukhopadhyay (CPI)

1952: Biren Roy All India Forward Bloc (Ruikar)

Behala Paschim Uttar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Behala Paschim Assembly constituency was 2,32,249 or 74.15 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 2,22,253 or 75.49 per cent.