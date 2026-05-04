Baharampur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Congress' Adhir Ranjan takes early lead against TMC, BJP

Kolkata:

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) counts the votes on Monday for the 2026 assembly elections in West Bengal that were held in two phases, all eyes have turned to the Baharampur assembly constituency, which witnessed political parties fielding their top leaders and heavyweights.

The Baharampur assembly constituency saw a triangular contest this year between veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Subrata Maitra and Naru Gopal Mukherjee of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Chowdhury's entry in the West Bengal assembly elections has made the contest in Baharampur interesting. He earlier represented the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency, but lost to TMC's Yusuf Pathan in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Who is winning in Baharampur?

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has taken lead against TMC's Naru Gopal Mukherjee and BJP's Subrata Maitra, according to the early trends.

The demography of Baharampur

The Baharampur assembly constituency, which was established in 1951, is a part of the Murshidabad district, and it comes under the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat.

According to the ECI, the Baharampur assembly constituency had 2,60,667 registered voters -- 1,28,101 male voters, 1,32,553 female voters, and 13 voters from the third gender category -- in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

What happened in the 2021 Bengal elections?

BJP's Subrata Maitra won the Baharampur assembly constituency, which has a mix of urban and rural regions including he Baharampur municipality and five gram pacnahayats, in the 2021 West Bengal elections after he received 89,340 votes. He defeated TMC's Naru Gopal Mukherjee, who received 62,488 votes. In the third place, Congress candidate Manoj Chakraborty received 40,167 votes.

This year, the polling at the Baharampur assembly constituency was held in the first phase on April 23.