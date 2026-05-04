Asansol Dakshin Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP's Agnimitra Paul takes lead in early trends

Kolkata:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the results for the 294 assembly constituencies of West Bengal, including the Asansol Dakshin seat, on Monday. All pollsters have been keeping an eye on this seat, currently represented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had campaigned extensively in this constituency.

Part of the Paschim Bardhaman district, the Asansol Dakshin assembly seat was established in 1951, and it comes under the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. Currently, BJP's Agnimitra Paul represents this seat.

Paul, a firebrand BJP leader, had defeated Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saayoni Ghosh in the 2021 West Bengal elections. Considering her popularity, the BJP fielded Paul again in Asansol Dakshin for the 2026 assembly elections.

This time, Asansol Dakshin once again witnessed a multi-cornered contest, as the BJP and the TMC fielded Paul and Tapas Banerjee, respectively. Other than them, the Congress fielded Souvik Mukherjee, and the CPI(M) has nominated Shilpi Chakraborty.

Who is winning in Asansol Dakshin?

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, who is the incumbent MLA from the Asansol Dakshin assembly constituency, has taken lead against TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh as per early trends.

The demography of Asansol Dakshin

As per data released by the Election Commission for the 2021 Assembly elections, the Asansol Dakshin constituency had a total electorate of 2,74,245. Of these, 1,41,542 were male voters, while 1,32,694 were female, and nine were registered under the third gender category. The constituency also accounted for 2,158 postal ballots and 243 service voters across genders.

Asansol Dakshin past result

During the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, Paul received 87,881 or 45.13 per cent votes to defeat Saayoni Ghosh. Ghosh had received 83,394 or 42.82 per cent votes. In the third place, CPI(M) leader Prashanta Ghosh received 15,720 or 8.20 per cent votes.

This year, polling had taken place in Asansol Dakshin in the first phase on April 23, along with 151 other assembly seats of West Bengal.