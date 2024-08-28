Abhishek Banerjee warns BJP of TMC protest in Delhi: 'You have started, and we will end this'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Abhishek Banerjee

Amid the raging protest and bandh called by the BJP, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee warned the party of a bigger protest in Delhi. The BJP has called 12-hour Bangla Bandh in the entire state against the police action on student protestors, who held the Nabanna Abhijan march to the Secretariat on Tuesday. The BJP leaders are on the streets agitating against the Mamata government.

The Trinamool Congress leader accused the BJP of exploiting women. "Those who sold the dignity of Sandeshkhali women for Rs 2000 in front of their Delhi masters just for a few votes. Under the watch of the Party where Unnao, Hathras and Badlapur-like incidents took place have no right to speak on Women Security. We don't need lectures from them. In BJP you will find rapists, thugs, goons." He said, "BJP is on the streets to protest. I dare them to reach out to Amit Shah or Nadda to bring anti-rape law. But they won't because BJP is a party where you will find most rapists, goons, thugs. This is BJP."

On Nabanna Abhijan

He also alleged that people who joined Tuesday's protest were not in sober state. "Yesterday we all saw who all were present in that violent rally. Yesterday, not a single sober person had joined the protest. One of them said that he studies commerce in BSC. Another one said that he is a 23-year-old class 11 student, but has forgotten the name of his school."

On RG Kar rape and murder

"We respect the women who called for the "reclaim the night" protest. They demanded to build a society without rapes and speedy interrogation for punishment of the culprits. The Kolkata Police probed the case for 4 days before the High Court handed it to the CBI. The CBI needs to answer why Sandip Ghosh has not been arrested after 14 days of probing?"

"They [BJP] have not called for a bandh seeking justice for the victim [of RG Kar MCH]. They have called for a bandh to seek bail for the miscreants who vandalised the public property and attacked Police personnel."

Yesterday, Suvendu Adhikari accepted that railways helped them [in Nabanna Abhiyan]. When the people of Bengal demand [for extra trains] for their rights, it is outright refused. But when people are coming to destroy the peace of Bengal and vandalise public property, the Modi Government and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw facilitate the same by providing extra coaches.