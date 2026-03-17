47 per cent sitting MLAs in Bengal face criminal cases, 37 pc linked to serious charges: ADR Report

Kolkata:

A fresh report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that nearly 47 per cent of sitting MLAs in poll-bound West Bengal have declared criminal cases against themselves. The analysis, based on self-sworn affidavits of 291 out of 294 legislators, shows that 136 MLAs are facing criminal charges, while 109 legislators, accounting for 37 per cent, are dealing with serious criminal cases.

The findings highlight serious concerns about the nature of cases. At least eight MLAs have declared cases related to murder, while 29 are facing charges of attempt to murder. Additionally, 22 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women, including one legislator accused in a rape case.

Party-wise breakdown raises concerns

Among political parties, the ruling All India Trinamool Congress has 92 out of 223 MLAs, or 41 per cent, facing criminal cases. In comparison, the Bharatiya Janata Party has a higher proportion, with 42 out of 64 MLAs, or 66 per cent, declaring such cases.

Crorepati MLAs and asset details

The report also points to the financial profile of legislators, stating that 152 MLAs, or 52 per cent, are crorepatis. The total assets of the 291 MLAs stand at Rs 821.50 crore, with an average asset value of Rs 2.82 crore per MLA. Among party lines, TMC MLAs have an average asset of Rs 3.27 crore, while BJP MLAs average Rs 1.07 crore. A lone MLA from the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha has declared assets worth Rs 18.23 crore.

Education, age and gender profile

In terms of educational qualifications, 36 per cent of MLAs have studied between Class 8 and 12, while 63 per cent have graduate-level education or higher. Age-wise, 43 per cent fall in the 25 to 50 age group, while the majority, 57 per cent, are between 51 and 70 years. Women remain underrepresented, with only 45 MLAs, accounting for 15 per cent, being female.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

This year, West Bengal will go for polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, the counting of votes will be held on May 4. In the first phase, the election will be held in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Maldaha, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, West Bardhaman, Darjeeling, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Kalimpong. In the second phase, the election will be held in East Bardhaman, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata.

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