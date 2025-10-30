West Bengal weather: IMD predicts heavy rains till Saturday as Cyclone Montha weakens, check full forecast West Bengal weather: IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Cooch Behar and Uttar Dinajpur on Friday, while heavy rain is likely in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar on Saturday.

Kolkata:

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted heavy rains for West Bengal till Saturday as Cyclone ‘Montha’ gradually weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. It is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Friday, it said, sounding a ‘red alert’ (take action) for these districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Cooch Behar and Uttar Dinajpur on Friday, while heavy rain is likely in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar on Saturday, the bulletin said. The IMD warned that landslides may occur in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, owing to the downpour.

The weather system, which is situated over south Chhattisgarh, is likely to move northwards towards east Madhya Pradesh and weaken further, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

The weather office also sounded an alert for heavy rain in some south Bengal districts – Purulia on Thursday, and Birbhum and Murshidabad on Friday.

Light rain likely over most places in north Bengal

Light to moderate rain is likely over most places in north Bengal, and several areas of south Bengal till Saturday, the bulletin added.

Torrential rain had claimed over 30 lives in north Bengal in the first week of October, which also triggered landslides in the hills and floods in the plains.

With inputs from PTI