West Bengal to impose hefty penalties for spitting and chewing tobacco in public spaces | Check guidelines

West Bengal is about to crack down on the rising nuisance of spitting and chewing tobacco in public spaces, with a new bill set to be presented during the upcoming budget session. The state government is aiming to tackle this growing issue by introducing hefty fines, significantly higher than the current penalties, which have long been seen as ineffective.

In a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday at the state secretariat, Nabanna, the West Bengal government decided to bring forward the legislation aimed at curbing public spitting, chewing tobacco, and pan masala, which has been causing a blot on the state’s public spaces. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her concern about the increasing trend of spitting in public places, especially on newly painted walls and footpaths, hindering the government's beautification efforts.

"People chewing gutkha and spitting on walls or public places is becoming a growing problem. This not only ruins the appearance of our infrastructure but also leads to unhygienic conditions," Banerjee said during the cabinet meeting. She also expressed her frustration over the state’s ongoing struggle to keep public spaces clean, with spitting becoming a common sight on fresh, newly painted walls.

The new bill proposes a significant increase in the fine for such offences, though the exact amount is yet to be finalised. Currently, under the West Bengal Prevention of Spitting in Public Places Act of 2003, a fine of 200 rupees is imposed. However, sources suggest that under the new bill, the fine could rise to 1,000 rupees per incident, marking at least a fivefold increase.

This move comes in response to growing public demand for stricter measures, as the existing penalty has been widely viewed as inadequate to deter such behaviours. While the fine amount is still under discussion, it’s clear that the state government is serious about addressing this issue.

The state’s budget session is set to begin on February 10, and Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the state’s budget on February 12, during which the new bill will likely be introduced. The upcoming legislative action signals the government’s commitment to improving public health and sanitation by taking a tough stand on tobacco-related public nuisances.

With this bold step, West Bengal hopes to set an example for other states grappling with similar issues, ultimately restoring dignity and cleanliness to its streets.