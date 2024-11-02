Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stone pelting during Kali immersion in Kolkata: BJP targets Mamata Banerjee, police over incident

The stone pelting during the immersion of the Kali idol in the Rajabazar area of ​​Kolkata has increased tension in the area for which Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed and Kolkata Police continues to monitor the situation to maintain peace has remained in place. But in an official statement, police denied reports of stone pelting, saying the dispute was over parking issues rather than a targeted attack.

BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee

BJP leaders, including IT cell chief Amit Malviya, criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her of not taking action against the protesters. Malviya took to social media, urging Banerjee to take immediate action or resign, alleging that Hindus were deliberately targeted. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also alleged that the appeasement politics of the state government led to attacks on Hindu festivals.

Calls for central security forces

Malviya also called for the deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), referring to the repeated violence against Hindus during religious festivals in West Bengal. He criticised the state police’s handling of the incident and called for better security for citizens facing rising communal tensions in the state.

