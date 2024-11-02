Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’ after Diwali, despite firecracker ban | AQI update

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Anti-smog guns are being used to sprinkle water amid air pollution.

Delhi weather update: Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor” on Friday, a day after Diwali celebrations saw widespread fireworks use despite a government ban. The Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 362 at 9 AM. Later, fresh air and warmer temperatures helped disperse pollutants.

Noise pollution spikes amid firecracker violations

The noise also rose sharply across Delhi on Diwali eve. Despite the restrictions, fireworks violations were widely reported in many neighbourhoods, with noise pollution peaking at 6 p.m. and midnight, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

Health impact: Burn injuries and fire incidents reported

Delhi hospitals treated over 280 burn injuries due to fireworks, with Safdarjung Hospital reporting the highest number of 117 cases. Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Service responded to over 300 fire-related calls on Diwali, the highest number in 13 years due to the rampant use of firecrackers.

Challenges in enforcing firecracker ban

With the introduction of 377 enforcement units by the Delhi government, experts have noticed gaps in enforcement, especially the ease of access to fireworks in neighbouring areas.

Government and environmental responses

Environment Minister Gopal Rai praised the public for abiding by the ban, saying they were in solidarity with the “severe” AQI. Meteorologist Mahesh Palawat said, that due to favourable weather conditions, the AQI is expected to continue increasing.

Outlook for Delhi’s air quality

Delhi’s post-Diwali air quality underscored challenges in pollution control and enforcement. With cooler temperatures on the horizon, authorities are monitoring conditions closely and may need further measures to address ongoing air quality issues as winter approaches.

Also read | Chhath Puja 2024: Delhi government declares public holiday on November 7