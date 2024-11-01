Chhath Puja 2024: Delhi government declares public holiday on November 7

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chhath Puja 2024: Delhi govt declares public holiday on November 7.

Chhath Puja 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi today (November 1) wrote to the Chief Secretary regarding the Chhath Puja holiday in the national capital.

“Chhat Pooja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, Government of NCT of Delhi has decided to declare 7th November 2024 as Public Holiday on account of 'Chhat Pooja'.”

Delhi govt to prepare 1000 'model ghats' for Chhath Puja: CM Atishi

The Delhi government will set up 1000 "model ghats" for the Purvanchali festival Chhath across the city, Chief Minister Atishi said. The ghats will be constructed in each of the 70 assembly constituencies to facilitate Chhath Puja performed by lakhs of devotees in Delhi, she said.

In a high-level meeting, the chief minister instructed officials to coordinate with Chhath Puja committees and incorporate their suggestions while making preparations for the festival including lighting, clean water, toilets, tents, security at the ghats, said a Delhi government statement.

She assured that the Delhi government is committed to ensuring that the festival is celebrated without any inconvenience, it said. The ghats will have clean water, tents, electricity, toilets, security, medical facilities, power backup, CCTV cameras, and other necessary arrangements, the statement said.

Atishi also instructed officials to pay special attention to cleanliness at the 'ghats'. The chief minister directed all district magistrates to hold meetings with local Chhath Puja committees in their areas to collect suggestions for arrangement of the festival.

The festival assumes special significance this time as the assembly polls are due in February next year in which 'Purvanchali' voters will decide the fate of candidates on several seats.