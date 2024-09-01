On-duty nurse molested by patient in West Bengal govt hospital: 'He abused, touched me inappropriately'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

As anger mounts in the country against the rape-murder of a doctor in Kolkata’s government medical college, a nurse at a government hospital in West Bengal’s Birbhum district was allegedly molested and verbally abused by a male patient, the officials said on Sunday (September 1). The incident comes weeks after the case of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata shook the entire nation and brought the doctors on the streets, protesting for their safety.

"A man who came in with high fever late on Saturday night tried to outrage the modesty of an on-duty nurse at Illambazar block hospital. The hospital authorities immediately informed police who arrested him and sent him to Bolpur sub-divisional hospital for treatment," Birbhum Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Himadri Ari said.

What did the nurse say about the incident?

"The patient started abusing me as soon as he arrived," the nurse said, adding, "I ignored and started treating him, but suddenly he touched me inappropriately while I was administering saline."

On Sunday, doctors and health staff of the hospital staged a rally demanding round-the-clock security for medics. A nurse who took part in the rally said, "Despite the R G Kar incident, not much has changed regarding our security."

Minor molested at Howrah govt hospital

In a separate incident in West Bengal which came to light on Sunday, a laboratory technician was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at a state-run hospital in the Howrah district, police said on Sunday (September 1). The incident took place on Saturday evening at Howrah District Headquarters Hospital, where the 12-year-old girl was admitted last week, they said.

According to a family member of the minor, she came out of the laboratory in tears, as the accused had touched her "inappropriately" and threatened her with dire consequences if she mentioned about the matter to anyone.

The laboratory assistant has been arrested and an investigation is underway, an officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Minor girl 'molested' by lab technician at Howrah's govt hospital, arrested