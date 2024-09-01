West Bengal: Minor girl 'molested' by lab technician at Howrah's govt hospital, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A laboratory technician has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at a state-run hospital in West Bengal’s Howrah district, police said on Sunday (September 1). The incident took place on Saturday evening at Howrah District Headquarters Hospital, where the 12-year-old girl was admitted last week, they said.

According to a family member of the minor, she came out of the laboratory in tears, as the accused had touched her "inappropriately" and threatened her with dire consequences if she mentioned about the matter to anyone.

The laboratory assistant has been arrested and an investigation is underway, an officer said.

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), on Sunday demonstrated at the hospital, demanding the resignation of the hospital superintendent.

Superintendent of Howrah Government Hospital reacts

Narayan Chattopadhyay, Superintendent of Howrah Government Hospital, said that the hospital has sought an explanation from the “private partner who did the CT scan of the victim”.

“An FIR has been registered at Howrah Police Station and the accused has been arrested. We have asked for an explanation from the private partner who did the CT scan of the victim. We will send it to the higher authority and take action accordingly. The person who has been arrested was an employee of the private-public partner...We are providing security to the victim and her family members. There was repair work going on in the CT scan room but suddenly he started it in the evening. We were not aware of it..." he claimed.