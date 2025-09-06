West Bengal: Mob beats couple to death over child's murder allegation in Nadia A mob in Nadia, West Bengal, beat a couple to death over allegations of their involvement in a child's murder, following the discovery of the child's body, with police launching an investigation into the incident.

Kolkata:

A shocking incident unfolded in the Nischintapur area of Nadia district on Saturday morning, where a child’s body was discovered, leading to rising tensions in the locality. Following the discovery, an enraged mob beat a couple to death, accusing them of being involved in the child's death. The police have launched an investigation into the entire matter.

Missing child found dead

According to senior police officials, the child, identified as Swarnabh Mandal, a third-grade student, was reported missing since Friday afternoon. His body was discovered early Saturday morning in a nearby pond, wrapped in a tarpaulin.

The body wrapped in tarpaulin

The police reported that the child’s body was found wrapped in a tarpaulin. The boy’s family accused the couple, Utpala Biswas and Soma Biswas, of being responsible for his death. The child’s family, along with an angry mob, raided the couple's house, destroyed their property, and severely beat them. Both individuals were later taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

Child's disappearance and the complaint

The incident began when the child went missing on Friday afternoon around 3 PM after leaving home to play in a nearby field. When he did not return home, his family members began searching for him. They also filed a missing person report with the police. The search continued throughout the night.

Angry mob attacks couple's house

After the child's body was found in the pond, local residents, enraged by the tragedy, attacked the couple's house, which was situated near the pond. According to police reports, the mob broke into the home of Utpala Biswas and Soma Biswas, attempted to destroy the property, and set fire to their jute warehouse. The couple was dragged out of their home and beaten mercilessly. Police arrived at the scene and took them to a nearby hospital, where both were declared dead.

Long-standing dispute between families

The police revealed that there had been an ongoing dispute between the child's family and the Biswas family. Authorities have deployed multiple police teams to restore order in the area, and several locals have been accused of participating in the violent attack. The situation has now been brought under control, and the police have started their investigation. No arrests have been made so far.

Authorities continue investigation

The police are thoroughly investigating the circumstances leading to the tragic death of the child and the subsequent mob violence. They have stated that the investigation is ongoing and that efforts are being made to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack on the couple.

As tensions remain high in the locality, authorities are working to ensure that the situation remains stable and that justice is served for all those involved.