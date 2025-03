Massive fire erupts at chemical factory in Dhulagarh, Howrah, 15 fire engines deployed Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the factory as emergency services worked to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby areas. Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue firefighting and assessment operations