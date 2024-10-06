Kolkata Police SI 'sexually assaults' woman civic volunteer in police station on pretext of Durga Puja gift

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A sub-inspector allegedly sexually assaulted a woman civic volunteer of Kolkata Police inside Park Street Police Station in West Bengal’s capital city following which a departmental inquiry has been initiated, an officer said on Sunday (October 6). The alleged incident took place around 1.10 am on October 5 when the woman civic volunteer was called by the accused SI to the restroom on the fourth floor of the police station, he said.

"On the pretext of giving her clothes as gift for Durga Puja, the accused policeman allegedly molested her. We are probing into her complaint," he said.

The woman had been working at Park Street Police Station since her appointment as a civic volunteer in 2017, the police officer said.

The woman told reporters that she had sent her complaint to the Kolkata Police Headquarters at Lalbazar, as well as the DC South's office after the officers at the Park Street police station refused to accept her complaint.

10-year-old raped, killed in South 24 Parganas

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The incident occurred in the Krupakhali area adjacent to Mahishamari Haat in Kultali.

It is alleged that when the minor's family went to register a complaint at the Mahishamari police station in Kultali, the police harassed them. Agitated by the incident and the police's behaviour, the people of the area started protesting by blocking the road in Jayanagar, Kultali. During the protest, the angry villagers set fire to a part of the police station.

After massive public outbursts, the police arrested a person whom they considered the main accused. Police said that the accused was being questioned. The investigation into the case is underway.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (October 6) ordered the state police to register the alleged rape and murder case of a 10-year-old girl under the POCSO Act and ensure that the culprits get the death penalty within three months.

(With PTI inputs)

