West Bengal Governor calls JU convocation 'illegal', urges compliance with rules for student welfare

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jadavpur University

West Bengal Governor C.V. Anand Bose has declared the upcoming convocation ceremony of Jadavpur University (JU), scheduled for 24 December, to be "illegal" and urged the university authorities to follow all the necessary rules to ensure the welfare of the students. In a letter addressed to the interim Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University, Bhaskar Gupta, the Governor emphasized that the ceremony was being held in violation of university regulations, which could lead to legal complications and affect the validity of degrees awarded.

Bose, who also serves as the Chancellor of the state-run university, highlighted that the process for appointing a regular Vice Chancellor was still ongoing and recommended that it would be best to defer the convocation to the new Vice Chancellor once appointed. According to a Raj Bhavan official, the letter expressed concerns that the rushed decision to hold the convocation could harm the university's reputation and cause unnecessary legal issues.

The Governor's letter specifically pointed out that the convocation, planned for 24 December, violated several laws and regulations. "The actions of the interim Vice Chancellor could lead to unnecessary litigation, affecting the legitimacy of the degrees awarded and potentially harming the interests of the student community," the letter read. The Governor also expressed concern about the fate of countless students and the potential impact on their future due to the decisions being taken without proper legal oversight.

The decision to hold the convocation on 24 December was made following an executive council meeting on 17 December. According to officials, the meeting was convened hastily, and the proposed date of 24 December was seen as an attempt to cover up certain procedural errors.

The Governor's letter also referenced the Jadavpur University Act, 1981, which mandates that the university’s annual convocation should be held with the approval of the Chancellor, and the date should be decided by the Executive Council. The letter further pointed out that the haste in calling the meeting and finalizing the date for the ceremony was inappropriate and could be viewed as an attempt to conceal errors.

This development comes amidst a period of uncertainty regarding the leadership of Jadavpur University, with the appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor pending. The Governor's intervention has raised concerns about the legality and fairness of decisions being made by the university’s interim administration.

The situation has sparked a fresh debate on the functioning of higher educational institutions in the state and the importance of adhering to legal procedures to safeguard the interests of students and maintain the integrity of academic awards. The university administration is yet to respond to the Governor’s letter and the concerns raised by Raj Bhavan.