West Bengal: Clashes erupt between two communities in Malda, 34 arrested, internet services suspended

Tensions escalated in the Motabari region of Malda district as clashes erupted between two communities, leading to the arrest of 34 individuals. In response to the violence, internet services in the area have been suspended, and a heavy police force has been deployed to maintain law and order.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to submit a report on the violence by April 3. Emphasizing the sensitivity of the matter, the court stated that the state government must act with vigilance and take necessary steps to ensure the safety of those affected by the violence.

Section 144 imposed

State minister and local TMC MLA Sabina Yasmin addressed the situation, saying, “We have just concluded a peace meeting between communities and groups. The meeting was very positive, and we are confident that the situation will normalize soon.” Despite the internet suspension, the administration has not imposed Section 144, which prohibits gatherings.

She explained, “Considering the upcoming festivals of Ram Navami and Eid, it was decided not to impose Section 144. However, the police and administration have made it clear that no large gatherings will be allowed.”

Heavy police deployment in area

Inspector General of Police Rajesh Yadav stated that three companies of the State Armed Police and RAF have been deployed in sensitive areas of Kaliachak block for surveillance. “Our teams are continuously monitoring the situation, and police patrols are being conducted across the region, including market areas,” he said.

The Malda police, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed that raids and arrests were being conducted against those trying to incite violence. “Strategic police pickets have been placed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order. Mobile units are active to respond immediately to any untoward incidents, and additional forces have been deployed to strengthen police presence,” the post read.

34 arrested, situation under control

The district police assured that 24-hour patrolling is underway, and authorities are acting on any information regarding potential disturbances. “So far, six cases have been registered, and a total of 34 people have been arrested. The situation is under control, and strict police surveillance continues in the area,” officials stated.

According to local residents, the unrest began on Thursday following a religious procession that passed by a place of worship on Wednesday evening. The clashes resulted in incidents of arson, vandalism, and attacks on individuals. Authorities continue to maintain a strong presence in the region to prevent further escalation.