West Bengal cabinet reshuffle: Portfolios of four ministers, including Babul Supriyo, reshuffled | See list

West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle: The West Bengal government on Wednesday made key changes to the portfolios of four ministers, including three Cabinet members, following approval from Governor CV Ananda Bose, as noted in a home department notification. The reshuffle involved assigning additional responsibilities to several ministers, expanding their roles beyond their existing portfolios.

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Manas Bhuniya has been appointed as the head of the Irrigation and Waterways department, in addition to his current role overseeing the Water Resources Investigation department. while Babul Supriyo has been assigned the Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, alongside his existing responsibilities for Information Technology and Electronics.

