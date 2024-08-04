Mamata takes stern stand over Bengal minister Akhil Giri's 'abusive' video: 'Apologise or resign'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Minister Akhil Giri

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly objected to state Minister Akhil Giri's remarks on a forest official in a video which went viral. According to sources, she has issued clear instructions that Giri must immediately apologise unconditionally or tender his resignation. Giri had threatened a forest officer who had come to take action against street vendors. Action has been taken against him following this incident.

According to Mamata, the ruling party Trinamool Congress is strict about threats against female forest officers. She is upset with the Minister remarks. State President of West Bengal Trinamool Congress Subrata Bakshi dialled Giri and ordered him to apologise immediately and unconditionally. If he does not apologise, he has been ordered to resign immediately.

What is the matter?

In Tajpur, East Medinipur, many people have set up shops on government land. The forest officer arrived on Saturday to remove these shops. Akhil Giri also arrived and asked the forest officer not to remove the shops, which led to a heated argument between them. The forest officer said she was only performing her duties. In response, Giri said that a part of the embankment had been washed away and the shops were on the verge of being washed away too. He emphasised that the livelihood of the shopkeepers was at stake. He mentioned that the land would be vacated once the embankment was repaired. The Minister added that forest department employees were coming at night and demolishing the shops.

Akhil Giri has previously been in the news for his controversial statements. He has also made controversial remarks about President Droupadi Murmu.

