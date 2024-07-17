Suvendu issues clarification after his remark on 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' sparks row

Follow us on Image Source : FILE West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

After facing heat over her remarks on 'Sabka Saath, Saabka Vikas', West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday issued clarification and said that his statement was taken out of context.

In a post on X, Suvendu Adhikari expressed his alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan and said, "My statement is being taken out of context. I am clear that those who are nationalists stand for this Nation and Bengal, and we should be with them. Those who don't stand with us, work against the interest of Nation and Bengal, we need to expose them. Also, like Mamata Banerjee, we shouldn't divide people in majority and minority and see them as Indians. I embody in letter and spirit, Prime Minister's call for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas."

Earlier in the day, Suvendu addressed the extended session of the party's executive meeting and urged to dissolve its Minority Morcha. He said that they had raised the slogan "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" (development for all) for a long time but now the time has come to say, "'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath" (We are with those who support us). "I had spoken about nationalist Muslims and you too had said 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (development for all). But I will not say this anymore. Instead, we will now say, 'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath' (We are with those who support us). Stop this 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. There is no need for Minority Morcha," Adhikari said.

He also claimed that the fight to save the Hindus and the Constitution would continue. "I have already said what I had to. The fight will continue. Will all of you join us? Will we fight like before together? We will win. We will save Hindus, save the Constitution," Adhikari said.

Notably, the BJP had lost all four assembly seats in the recently concluded by-polls to the ruling Trinamool Congress after facing losses in the Lok Sabha. In Lok Sabha elections, BJP's tally in West Bengal reduced to 12 from 18 in 2019. On Sunday, Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that more than 50 lakhs "Hindus" were not allowed to cast their vote in Lok Sabha elections while over two lakhs refrained from voting in the by-elections. In line with that, Adhikari asserted that he would start a legal battle against this.

"Democracy is dead in Bengal. We have started a mass movement today. Nearly 50 Lakh Hindus were not allowed to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. More than 2 lakh Hindus were not allowed to vote in the 4 by-polls held in the state. I am launching a portal. Whoever was not allowed to vote, can register themselves and full secrecy will be ensured. I will start a legal battle also," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Suvendu Adhikari says 'Stop Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', wants BJP's minority morcha scrapped | VIDEO