Friday, July 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee administers oath to two MLAs, BJP abstains

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee administers oath to two MLAs, BJP abstains

The BJP MLAs abstained from participating in both the special session and the oath-taking ceremony. Their absence was a notable aspect of the day's proceedings, underscoring ongoing political tensions in the state assembly.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Kolkata Updated on: July 05, 2024 15:42 IST
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee
Image Source : ANI West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

In a special session of the West Bengal Assembly, Speaker Biman Banerjee administered the oath to two MLAs. The session was marked by the absence of BJP MLAs, who did not participate in the ceremony.

Assembly session highlights

During the special session, the West Bengal Assembly did not follow the directives issued by the Governor. Instead, Speaker Biman Banerjee proceeded with the swearing-in ceremony for two newly elected MLAs.

By-election winners demand convention

Newly elected MLAs Sarkar from Bhagabangola in Murshidabad district and Banerjee from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district won their seats in recent by-elections held alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The governor had invited them to take the oath at the Raj Bhavan last month, but they declined, citing convention that by-election winners should be sworn in by the speaker or deputy speaker in the Vidhan Sabha.

MLAs' sit-in protest

Demanding their oath-taking ceremony be held in the Vidhan Sabha, Sarkar and Banerjee staged a sit-in protest in the assembly complex for several days, leading to the eventual special session called by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement