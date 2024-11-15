WBPSC Clerkship exam: Eastern Railway, Kolkata Metro to run additional trains to facilitate candidates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Eastern Railway will run additional train services this Saturday and Sunday in order to facilitate candidates travelling for the clerkship examination of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (PSC), officials said. Along with it, the Kolkata Metro will also run additional trains on Sunday.

The ER will run a total of 44 additional EMU suburban train services in the Howrah division's Howrah-Bardhaman-Howrah lines. The train will pass through Bandel and Dankuni, with stoppages at all stations on Saturday and Sunday, the officials said.

These trains will run between Howrah-Memari, Howrah-Bandel, Bandel-Memari, Howrah-Srirampur, Howrah-Seoraphuli and Howrah-Baruipara, the official further added.

Kolkata Metro to run 138 services

The Metro Railway of Kolkata will also run additional services during morning hours in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) corridor on Sunday, they said. In a statement, Kolkata Metro stated that it will run 138 (69 up and 69 down) services along the Blue Line instead of the normal 130 services, run on Sundays.

Eight trains (four up and four down) will run on that day between 7 am and 9 am at a 30-minute interval. After that, trains will be run as per the normal Sunday service schedule.

WBPSC clerical exam schedule

Notably, according to the WBPSC, exams are scheduled to be held on November 16 and 17. A total of 7,14,413 candidates are registered for the examination. The exam will be held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 11 am and from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

(With inputs from agencies)