Vendor who served jhalmuri to PM Modi gets death threat, says he has been given police security

Kolkata:

Vikram Sao, the vendor who served jhalmuri to PM Modi during a poll campaign in West Bengal, received death threat on Saturday. On receiving alleged death and bomb threats, the vendor who served Jhalmuri to PM Narendra Modi during the poll campaign, Vikram Sao, says, “I have reported it to the police station. I received a threat call… I have been given police security for safety…”

Dilip Ghosh reacts to reports of alleged threats to vendor

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh also reacted to reports of alleged threats received by the jhalmuri vendor from Jhargram, saying such attempts aimed at creating tension in the country would be dealt with firmly.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said that certain individuals were trying to disturb peace through such actions and warned of a strong response."A few people cause tension in India by doing such things. That time is now gone. It is our Government now. Everything will be responded to well," Ghosh said.

Vendor serves jhalmuri to PM Modi

The alleged threats that the vendor had received over WhatsApp reportedly came after the vendor served jhalmuri to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his poll rally in Krishnanagar in April.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Ghosh also hit out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over the meeting called by her with party MLAs to announce a protest against the "bulldozer culture," stating that the meetings would have been meaningful if conducted during her tenure as Chief Minister.

He said such discussions would have been more meaningful if they had been held earlier during the party's tenure in government, adding that the administration had failed to address people's issues at the time."

Earlier, the CM had no idea what was happening in Bengal... If the meetings that they are conducting now were conducted earlier and understood people's suffering, the scenario would be something different," he said.

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