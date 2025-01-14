TMC worker shot dead in West Bengal's Malda, two others critical, reports of infighting surface

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In less than a fortnight after the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Dulal Sarkar, fresh violence erupted in West Bengal as another TMC worker was shot dead in Malda district. Two others, including a local committee president, were critically injured in firing on Tuesday, police said.

As per the information, the incident occurred in the Kaliaganj area under the Kaliachak police station limits. The eyewitnesses said that four to five assailants arrived at a programme on the inauguration of a road where TMC local committee president Bakul Sheikh and others were present.

They fired indiscriminately at Bakul Sheikh and his associates. TMC worker Ataul Haque alias Hasu Sheikh succumbed to his injuries at the spot, while Bakul Sheikh and former panchayat chief Esaruddin Sheikh suffered critical injuries. The officials said, "We are questioning witnesses and others. No arrests have been made in the case so far."

Infighting in TMC leading to violence

As per the police sources, the preliminary investigation suggests that the attack might be linked to factionalism within the party. However, senior TMC leaders, including English Bazar Municipality Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, claimed that external forces, including Bangladeshi infiltrators, could be behind the attack.

It must be noted that since January 2, when Dulal Sarkar was killed, tension has been running high in Malda. Sarkar was gunned down in broad daylight near his home, allegedly over a dispute related to the sharing of extortion money.

In Dulal's murder case, seven persons were arrested, but the case remains unresolved. The party had expelled its Malda Town president, Narendra Nath Tiwari, who was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy of the murder.

The latest attack has fueled further speculation about infighting within the ruling party. As per the local sources, the assailants were acting under the direction of TMC worker Zakir Sheikh, who allegedly had a longstanding feud with Bakul Sheikh over territorial dominance.

The party's Malda district president Abdul Rahim Bokshi, however, said “Zakir Sheikh is not a member of the TMC.” Taking action, the police have launched a manhunt for the accused and cordoned off the area.

(With inputs from agencies)