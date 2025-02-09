Suvendu Adhikari warns Mamata after Delhi results: '2026 mein Bengal Ki Baari'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal LoP and top BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday warned CM Mamata Banerjee after the party uprooted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power, making a comeback in Delhi after a long gap of 25 years.

Speaking to the media, Adhikari said, "Delhi ki jeet hamari hain... 2026 mein Bengal ki baari" (We've won Delhi and it's Bengal's turn in 2026). Adhikari also said that the BJP won in Bengali-dominated areas, where he had campaigned. He said, "AAP-da ki vidayi ho gayi hai. I campaigned in Bengali-majority areas of Delhi and the infrastructure is in bad shape. They have destroyed Delhi. The BJP saw an easy win in most of the Bengali areas of Delhi."

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP chief and MP, Sukanta Majumdar, served up a similar warning. He declared, "People of Bengal will also vote for the BJP... in the next Assembly election..."

It must be noted that the assembly elections in West Bengal are slated for March-April next year. The BJP has for long been trying to uproot the Mamata-led Trinamool Congress government. However, CM Mamata has managed to retain power since she sworn in on May 20, 2011.