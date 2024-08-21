Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
  Sourav Ganguly to join protests over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case shortly

Sourav Ganguly to join protests over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case shortly

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, alongside his wife Dona, will show solidarity with the protesters. Ganguly also changed his social media profile picture to black in mourning, following criticism of his earlier comments about the crime.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Kolkata Updated on: August 21, 2024 9:25 IST
Sourav Ganguly
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly speaks during a promotional event, in Kolkata.

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is set to join junior resident doctors protesting in Kolkata over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Ganguly, along with his wife Dona Ganguly, will reportedly express solidarity with the protesters and demand justice for the victim.

Ganguly’s social media solidarity

Ganguly recently changed his profile picture on social media platform X to black as a sign of mourning. Thousands have followed suit in expressing sorrow over the incident. Ganguly faced criticism for earlier comments describing the crime as a "one-off" incident but later clarified his remarks, condemning the crime and calling for severe punishment for the perpetrator.

Supreme Court intervention

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, has taken up the case suo motu, criticising the West Bengal government's response and delay in filing the FIR. The court has also formed a task force to recommend safety measures for on-duty doctors and asked the CBI to file a status report on the case. The court emphasised that this crime was the "last straw" and urged for swift action to ensure the safety of medical professionals.

Also read | West Bengal govt's guideline on minimising night shift for women draws flak from activists

