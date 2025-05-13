Son of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's wife found dead in Kolkata's New Town flat The body of Srinjay Majumdar, the son of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's wife Rinku Majumdar from her previous marriage, was found in a flat in New Town, Kolkata. He was declared "brought dead" at a nearby hospital, with the preliminary autopsy attributing the death to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis.

Kolkata:

The body of Srinjay Dasgupta, son of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's wife Rinku Majumdar from her previous marriage, was discovered in a flat in New Town near Kolkata on Tuesday, police said. Srinjay, 26, was declared "brought dead" at a nearby private hospital. According to a senior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the preliminary autopsy report ruled out foul play, attributing the death to "acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis," a severe form of the condition.

Rinku Majumdar, a leader in the BJP women's wing, had married Ghosh, a former state president of the party, just last month. She was reportedly staying with Ghosh at his Kolkata residence when the incident occurred.

According to police, Srinjay was visited by two colleagues at his New Town flat on Monday night, one of whom was his girlfriend, with whom he was reportedly planning to marry soon. He also spoke to his mother and a relative that night, discussing plans to travel to Durgapur the next morning. Upon receiving distress calls from his girlfriend, Rinku Majumdar rushed to the flat, where, with the help of a neighbor, they took Srinjay to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Family's reaction

Majumdar later told reporters that her son had been suffering from a neurological disorder and had been on medication for the past year and a half. She expressed concern that her recent marriage might have affected her son’s mental state. "I came to know that he was neither eating properly nor taking his medicines. He never said anything, but as a mother, I felt that he was under severe stress," she said, adding that she had planned to bring Srinjay to her new residence.

Ghosh's response

Dilip Ghosh expressed deep grief over the sudden loss, describing Srinjay as close to him. "I am so very unfortunate. I never had the happiness of having a son, but I am mourning the demise. Srinjay was close to me. We went to watch matches together. We were fond of each other," Ghosh said.

Srinjay's biological father, who lives in Halisahar in the North 24 Parganas district, also visited the hospital, recalling his last conversation with his son a week earlier. "He spoke to me and said he would be coming home. I do not know what to say," he said, breaking down in tears.

A case has been registered at the Techno City police station, and further investigations are underway.

(Inputs from Onkar Sarkar)