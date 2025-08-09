Security beefed up in Howrah ahead of 'Nabanna Abhiyan' on 1st anniversary of RG Kar rape-murder Earlier, the victim’s father expressed dissatisfaction over the probe conducted by the Kolkata Police and the CBI in this case. The victim’s parents are also likely to take part in the protest.

Security has been heightened in several parts of West Bengal in view of protests after one year of rape and murder of a student at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Students and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are preparing for 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march today to demand justice for the victim. Extra police personnel and riot control units have been deployed in Hawrah to prevent any untoward incident.

Suvendu Adhikari to participate in protest

Meanwhile, BJP leader and LoP state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has confirmed that he will be participating in the protest.

"On the anniversary of that cursed day when the young female doctor 'Abhaya,' on duty at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, was raped and murdered, I offer my respectful tribute in memory of sister 'Abhaya' and pray for the peace of her soul. In response to the call of sister 'Abhaya's' parents, and in protest against the despicable attempt to cover up that horrific incident through collective administrative efforts, as well as the conspiracy to conceal evidence with the intent to shield the culprits, I will participate in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' today in the hope of justice," Adhikari posted on X.

Victim’s father seeks justice

Earlier, the victim’s father expressed dissatisfaction over the probe conducted by the Kolkata Police and the CBI in this case. The victim’s parents are also likely to take part in the protest.

"We have come to Delhi with hope. It has been a year now, and we have been roaming around for justice. We will try to put pressure on the CBI. We will try to meet the CBI Director tomorrow. If we meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, then he can persuade the CBI to do the task more efficiently. CBI and Kolkata Police have given the wrong perspective to the people. Our fight is to provide a safe environment for women in society. In the last one year, CBI could not bring out any facts," ANI quoted him as saying.

"The Bengal government is doing everything to stay in power by paying money and taking votes. They have no concern for the public. CM Mamata Banerjee keeps telling lies. Our IO in CBI lies about everything. At least 30 to 40 people are involved in this. The person who is involved in destroying the evidence, which we have seen with our own eyes, but the CBI is turning a blind eye to, it is not doing anything. Whatever CBI should have done, it is not doing. We want justice. Whatever is happening in society, West Bengal will end with justice. The health secretary is connected to the crime and he should be arrested," he added.

RG Kar rape-murder case

The tragic incident took place on August 9 last year, when a young medical student was raped and murdered inside a seminar room on the hospital campus. The body of the 26-year-old postgraduate trainee was found inside the Chest Medicine Department's seminar hall of the hospital’s emergency building.

The body of the victim bore several injury marks and the autopsy report confirmed she was raped before murder. The incident created a massive outrage across the state. Widespread protests erupted across campuses, drawing students, doctors and civil society to the streets.