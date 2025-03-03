Rohit Sharma shouldn't even be in Team India: TMC MP Saugata Roy supports Shama Mohamed's remarks On Shama Mohamed's comments on Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma,TMC MP Saugata Roy said what the Congress leader has said is right and Rohit Sharma shouldn't even be in the team.

New Delhi: At a time when the BJP and the Congress are at loggerheads over Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, the TMC came in support of the Congress and what the Congress leader has said is right and the cricketer should not have been in Team India.

On Shama Mohamed's comments on Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma,TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "... What the Congress leader has said is right...Rohit Sharma shouldn't even be in the team."

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Shama Mohamed clarified that her remark was "generic" while asking "what is wrong in saying? It is a democracy...". Mohamed in a post on X, which she subsequently deleted, said that the Indian cricket team's captain needs to "lose weight," and called him the country's "most unimpressive captain."

Mohamed remarks followed after Rohit Sharma was dismissed after 15 runs off 17 balls during a match against New Zealand for the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

The Congress leader's comments drew massive criticism with the BJP stating that a party which had lost "90 elections" under Rahul Gandhi was terming the captaincy of Rohit Sharma as unimpressive.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress' National spokesperson said, "It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy..."

Mohamed had yesterday written in her now deleted post on X "@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And, ofcourse, the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had,"

Bharatiya Janata Party accused her of "body shaming" the stalwart batter and took a dig at the Congress party's electoral performance

On Sunday, New Zealand fell to India's spin ploy as the Rohit Sharma-led side ended at the top of Group A with a 44-run victory in Dubai on Sunday.