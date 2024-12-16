RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors plan 10-day protest in Kolkata as two key accused get bail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protest against RG Kar case

In a shocking twist of events, the two prime suspects in the rape and murder case of a female junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have been granted bail. As such, medical professionals across the country have shown anger at the announcement and prompted the doctors' association to declare a protest for 10 days, starting on December 17, Tuesday, and ending on December 26. The protest will be held at Dorena Crossing, Kolkata, under the West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors' Associations (WBJPDA).

Dr. Punyabrata Ghosh, Joint Convenor of WBJPDA, expressed strong discontent over the court's decision, stating, "We demand that the CBI immediately submit the supplementary charge sheet in this case." The WBJPDA, a coalition of five major doctors' unions, is also pushing for a fair and thorough investigation.

According to sources, the protest will be organised without disrupting traffic or public movement. The doctors have sought permission from Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma to establish a temporary stage for the protest. "We assured the police that we will comply with all legal and security guidelines and conduct the protest in a peaceful and organized manner," Dr. Ghosh added. The doctors also requested enhanced security for all participants during the protest.

Sandeep Ghosh and Abhijit Mandal Granted Bail

On Friday, the Sealdah Court granted bail to two key accused in the case, Sandeep Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, and Abhijit Mandal, the former officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station. They were granted bail after 90 days without the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing the charge sheet.

The particular case involves a tragic incident concerning a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was found dead on the 9th of August. Following her death, protests erupted across the country, with demands for justice from the medical representatives. It has captured much of the attention with allegations of sexual assault and murder.

Sanjay Roy Retracts Statement

In the meantime, Sanjay Roy, the principal accused in the case, who confessed to the crime in the beginning, has rescinded his statement. He was arrested by police on the day after the incident and admitted to the incidents of rape and murder at that time. However, during a hearing in the court last month, Roy claimed that he had not committed any crime and was falsely implicated in the case.

The case has been developing ever since medical professionals and the public have awaited some further action from the CBI, which has not presented any supplementary charge sheets yet to make things clear on the direction of that inquiry toward justice for the victim.

As protests are about to begin, it is indeed a very sensitive subject with doctors, students, and people in society demanding justice and tighter provisions for security towards medical professionals across the country.