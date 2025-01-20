RG Kar rape-murder case: Convict Sanjay Roy sentenced to life imprisonment by local court

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sanjay Roy sentenced to life imprisonment by local court .

Convict Sanjay Roy was on Monday granted life imprisonment in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case. The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court pronounced the quantum of punishment to the convict of the RG Kar rape and murder case at 2:45 pm. During the hearing of the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought "capital punishment" for the accused Sanjay Roy.

During the hearing of the matter, Sealdah court Judge Anirban Das said it is not the rarest of rare cases and added that the victim's family is to be given compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the death of the victim and also Rs 7 lakh.

Advocate Rehman says, "Sanjay Roy has been sentenced to life imprisonment till death. A fine has also been imposed under 3 sections of BNS on the convict. The court directed the state to give compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the victim's family."

Explaining the penalties of the section, the court said to the accused Sanjay Roy, "I told you the previous day the charges you were convicted against and the charges that have been proven against you."

However, the convict claimed his innocence before the court when the judge asked if he had anything to say regarding the quantum of punishment.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was convicted by the CBI court on Saturday of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

"I have been framed without any reason. I told you before that I always wear a Rudraksha chain. If I had committed the crime, it would have broken at the crime scene. I was not allowed to speak. They forced me to sign many papers. I was not given a chance to speak. You have seen all of this, sir. I told you before as well," said Roy in court.

When asked about his charges, accused Sanjay Roy claimed that he has not done anything and is being "falsely implicated."

"I have not done anything, neither rape nor murder. I am being falsely implicated. You have seen everything. I am innocent. I already told you that I was tortured. They made me sign whatever they wanted," accused Sanjay Roy said.

The lawyer of the accused argued that even if the case is the "rarest of rare," there should be scope for reformation. He said, "Even if it is the rarest of rare cases, there should be scope for reformation. The court has to show why the convict is not worth reformation or rehabilitation... The public prosecutor has to present evidence and give reasons why the person is not worth reformation and should be completely eliminated from society..."

However, the victim's family lawyer said, "I want the death sentence as the maximum punishment..." Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government has cooperated with the investigation in the RG Kar rape and murder case, and they always wanted the victim to get justice.

Banerjee said this moment before the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court began hearing in the RG Kar rape and murder case. "We have cooperated with the investigation... We had demanded justice, but the judiciary had to run its course, so that's why it took this much time, but we always wanted the victim to get justice," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

Earlier today, the father of the deceased doctor demanded that the accused Sanjay Roy should get the harshest punishment; however, he also said that there are other people also involved with him in the crime.

"...He (accused Sanjay Roy) tried to speak on Saturday; the court asked him to speak on Monday. We don't know what he will say. He is a criminal; there are other people involved with him...he should get the harshest punishment," the victim's father told reporters.

On Saturday, Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case of a trainee doctor. The court said sections 64, 66, and 103/1 of BNS have been framed against the accused.

"There is a complaint against the accused that he went to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and went to the seminar room, assaulted, and murdered the lady doctor taking rest there," the court said.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.