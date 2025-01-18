RG Kar hospital rape-murder case: Main accused Sanjay Roy found guilty

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rape-murder accused Sanjay Roy.

Sanjay Roy has been found guilty under sections 64, 66, and 103(1) in the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim's tragic death, which occurred on August 9, 2024, sent shockwaves through the medical community and ignited widespread outrage across the country. The incident led to mass protests by junior doctors in West Bengal, calling for justice and demanding enhanced security for healthcare professionals in government hospitals.

The Sealdah Court delivered its judgment in a closed-door session, with Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das presiding. While Roy has been found guilty, the quantum of punishment is set to be announced on Monday. Meanwhile, Roy maintained his innocence in court, denying all charges. The courtroom was heavily secured, with approximately 300 personnel deployed to ensure safety, reflecting the high-stakes nature of the case.

Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, is the sole accused in the brutal crime. The body of the victim, a junior doctor, was discovered in a seminar room at the state-run hospital, further amplifying the horror of the crime. The investigation was initially led by the Kolkata Police, but after the Calcutta High Court's intervention, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which completed its probe and presented a 45-page chargesheet. The CBI has called for the "maximum punishment" for Roy, presenting 11 key pieces of evidence to solidify his role as the perpetrator.

The trial, which began in November 2020, concluded on January 9, 2021. Roy was arrested on August 10, 2020, just a day after the crime, and has been held accountable for his actions. In a statement to the media, the victim's father expressed his hope for justice, saying, “Sanjoy (Roy) is a criminal. He will be punished, and whatever the court feels, that punishment will be given to him.”

This case has not only devastated the victim’s family but has also raised significant concerns about the safety of healthcare workers, particularly in government hospitals. The outcome of the case is awaited with bated breath as the public continues to demand justice and stronger safety measures for healthcare professionals.

(Inputs from Onkar)