RG Kar case: 'Wont rest until all are punished,' vows victim's mother after court convicts Sanjay Roy

After the Sealdah Court convicted prime accused Sanjay Roy in the rape and murder case of a medic in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the victim's mother on Saturday said they were still waiting for the other criminals to be arrested and punished.

"That Sanjay is guilty was proved through biological evidence. And that he stood silent during the trials in the court also proved his hand in torturing and killing my daughter. But he was not alone, there are others who haven't been arrested yet. So, justice hasn't been delivered," the victim's mother said soon after the court convicted Roy.

She added that she, along with her husband, would continue to fight for justice till the last day of their lives. "The case is not complete. It will only be completed after the others who were involved in killing our daughter are punished. We will wait for that day. Till that day, we will not be able to sleep. That is the only thing we want now," she added.

Conviction under Section 64, 66, 102(1)

The Sealdah court on Saturday pronounced accused Roy "guilty" of rape and murder. He has been convicted under Sections 64, 66 and 103(1). Section 64 deals with rape, and Sections 66 and 103 (1) of the Act, deals with punishments for death and murder. The court will declare his sentence on Monday, Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions judge, said.

The judgment was pronounced nearly two months after the in-camera trial commenced in November last year and 162 days after the heinous crime was committed on August 9, 2024.

What was the case?

The victim's body was found in a conference room at a state-run hospital, prompting a massive outcry and protests by doctors. The probe, initially handled by the Kolkata police, was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI’s 45-page chargesheet provided damning evidence, including 11 key findings that established Roy’s culpability. The agency has sought the maximum punishment for the convict.

