TMC names Ritabrata Banerjee as candidate for Rajya Sabha bypolls

Rajya Sabha bypolls: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday nominated party leader Ritabrata Banerjee for the upcoming by-elections to Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. Banerjee was with the CPI(M) till 2017 and was its Rajya Sabha MP, before joining the TMC.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Jawhar Sircar as the TMC's Rajya Sabha MP in September, following the RG Kar rape-murder incident and the ensuing protests.

"Under the inspiration of Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial, we are pleased to announce the candidature of Shri Ritabrata Banerjee (@RitabrataBanerj) for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha bye-Elections. We extend our heartfelt wishes to him. May he work towards upholding Trinamool’s enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and continue advocating for the rights of every Indian," the party said ina post on X.

Hailing the decision, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wrote on X, "This recognition is truly well-deserved, reflecting the tireless effort @RitabrataBanerj has invested in strengthening the organization and advocating for trade union workers across WB. While it may take time, commitment, performance and hard work are always rewarded in the end."

By-elections will be held on December 20 in the sole vacant Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal. Apart from West Bengal, the elections for five seats for the Upper House in three other states will also be on December 20 and results will also be declared on the same day. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana will elect six members for Rajya Sabha.

Three seats in Andhra Pradesh, one seat each in Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana were vacant.

Andhra Pradesh: The state will send three MPs. Three Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP MPs Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav and Ryaga Krishnaiah had resigned from Rajya Sabha, prompting elections for new members. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is poised to win all these three seats. Mopidevi's tenure was up to June 21, 2026, while the tenures of Yadav and Ryaga were up to June 21, 2028.

Odisha: The eastern state is set to send one member to the upper House. Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sujeet Kumar had resigned from the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is likely to win the seat from the state. Kumar's tenure was up to April 2, 2026.

West Bengal: Ruling Trinamool Congress' Jawhar Sircar has stepped down as the Rajya Sabha member. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC is poised to comfortably retain the seat. Sircar's tenure was up to April 2, 2026.

Haryana: Ruling BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat in the state. Panwar's tenure was up to August 1, 2028. The BJP is poised to retain the seat. Panwar quit Rajya Sabha to contest the Haryana Assembly elections from the Israna constituency. He is the Development and Panchayat, Mines and Geology Minister in the Nayab Singh Saini Cabinet now.

