Six vacant Rajya Sabha seats to vote on December 20: How many seats BJP-led NDA can win?

The Election Commission of India released a notification on Monday for the 6 vacant seats of Rajya Sabha. The elections for the Upper House will be held on 20th December and results will also be declared on the same day.

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana will elect six members for Rajya Sabha.

Andhra Pradesh: The state will send three MPs. Three Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP MPs Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav and Ryaga Krishnaiah had resigned from Rajya Sabha, prompting elections for new members. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is poised to win all these three seats.

Odisha: The eastern state is set to send one member to the upper House. Naveen Patnaik-led BJD MP Sujeet Kumar had resigned from the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is likely to win the seat from the state.

West Bengal: Ruling Trinamool Congress' Jawhar Sircar has stepped down as the Rajya Sabha member. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC is poised to retain the seat comfortably.

Haryana: Ruling BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat in the state. The BJP is poised to retain the seat. Panwar quit Rajya Sabha to contest the Haryana Assembly elections from the Israna constituency. He is the Development and Panchayat, Mines and Geology Minister in the Nayab Singh Saini Cabinet now.

