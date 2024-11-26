Devendra Fadnavis poised to become Maharashtra CM, Shinde is unhappy, claims Athawale

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ramdas Athawale

New Delhi: On who will become the chief minister of Maharashtra, Union Minister & RPI-Athawale President, Ramdas Athawale said the Maharashtra dispute should end soon as BJP's high command has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should be made the CM but Eknath Shinde is unhappy and his displeasure needs to be removed.

He went on to say that the BJP has so many seats that even it will not agree. "I think that Eknath Shinde should take 2 steps back, just like Devendra Fadnavis took 4 steps back and worked under his leadership. Eknath Shinde should become Deputy CM or at least a central minister," he said.

Ramdas Athawale added that PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah will definitely think about it and some decisions should be taken quickly. "We very much need Eknath Shinde and his 57 MLAs and there should be a compromise quickly and the cabinet should be expanded with great confidence, but my party should get one ministerial post in that cabinet. I had made a similar demand to Devendra Fadnavis," he said.