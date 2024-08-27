Nabanna rally: Clashes break out on Kolkata roads, water cannons used near Howrah Bridge | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protests turned violent during the Nabanna Rally in Kolkata.

Nabanna rally latest update: Kolkata roads turned battlefield on Tuesday as West Bengal police and the protesting students clashed during the Nabanna rally. A sensational video has gone viral on social media showing police using water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors from Howrah Bridge. The development comes as the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march was called on Tuesday over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed on the streets of Kolkata as police intercepted a protest march to state secretariat Nabanna over the rape and murder case.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to stop the protesters as no permission was given for the protest march and the ruling Trinamool Congress has alleged a conspiracy to create unrest throw violence during the rally.

Massive security arrangement was in place ahead of the protest march as at least 25 IPS officers are overseeing security arrangements in Kolkata Police jurisdiction and over 30 IPS officers leading security forces in Howrah to stop the scheduled 'Nabanna Abhijan' rallies from reaching anywhere close to the state secretariat on Tuesday.

Student organisation 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' are set to hold their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally on Tuesday afternoon, despite the administration declaring the event as "illegal and unauthorised".

The rally is aimed at demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those involved in the alleged rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Two major rallies, one starting from College Square in central Kolkata and the other from Santragachhi in Howrah are scheduled to head towards the state secretariat amid serious apprehensions of law and order situation spiralling out of control in the eventuality of a clash between the two sides.

In Howrah, over 2,000 police personnel would be dotting various approach points to Nabanna who would be led by four ADGs, 13 DIGs and 15 SP-ranked officers. Four water cannon trucks have also been deployed.

Traffic movement at both Kolkata and Howrah ends has been severely restricted by the police since this morning.

The state police has termed the rally "illegal" and "unauthorized," citing concerns over potential violence and public disorder.