Mohan Bhagwat addresses RSS event in West Bengal, says 'Hindus are the successors of India'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday attended a conference of RSS functionaries in Bardhaman, West Bengal. Addressing the event, he said people often ask why so focus on only Hindu organisations and my answer is the responsible society of the country is Hindu society. We want to unite Hindus because the successors of India are Hindus.

“Today is not a special event. A question arises in the mind of those unaware of the Sangh. If we need to answer to what the ‘Sangh’ wants then I would say that this ‘Sangh’ wants to organise a Hindu society because the responsible society of the country is Hindu society,” the Sangh chief said.

"India has a nature. They (a section of society) could not live with all those characteristics, so they made a separate country. Hindus live by accepting the diversity of the world, we nowadays say unity in diversity, and Hindus understand that diversity is unity," he elaborated.

Here (in India) no one remembers the emperors and Maharajas but remembers a king who went into exile for 14 years for his father's promise, who kept his brother's sandals and gave the kingdom to his brother on his return, Bhagwat said.

"These characteristics define India, those who follow these characteristics are Hindu, which keeps the diversity of the whole country together. The things which hurt anyone, we will not do. Rulers, administrators and great men do their work, society has to come forward to do the work of the country," he explained.

Bhagwat meets parents of deceased RG Kar hospital medic

Earlier on February 8, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief met the parents of the medic of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered in August last year.

Following a request by the parents, Bhagawat who was on a visit to West Bengal talked to them for some time at a guest house in Rajarhat near Kolkata, where he was staying.

The Sangh functionary said that Bhagawat expressed shock after hearing about the brutalities on her and expressed solidarity with the parents.

As the mother told him about their wish to continue the fight for justice for the deceased, Bhagawat promised support for the affected family "which is the need of the hour at present," he said.