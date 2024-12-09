Mamata Banerjee on Bangladesh's territorial claims including Bengal: Will we have lollipop?

Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

In a fiery speech in the West Bengal Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded to provocative remarks made by Bangladeshi politicians who claimed their country had legitimate territorial rights over parts of India, including Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. Banerjee, not one to shy away from stirring words, quipped, “When external forces come to occupy Indian land, would Indians be handed out a ‘lollipop’?”

Her comments were a direct rebuttal to a statement by a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader in Dhaka, who asserted that Bangladesh had territorial claims over the Indian states. With typical sharpness, Banerjee urged her fellow Bengalis to remain calm and not let these statements provoke them. “Stay calm, stay healthy, and keep peace of mind,” she advised, stressing that West Bengal will stand firmly by any decision the Indian government makes.

Mamata’s strong message came amidst growing tensions following inflammatory remarks in Bangladesh. While she dismissed these claims as mere provocations, she also called for unity, highlighting that people across all communities in West Bengal have condemned the violence against minorities in Bangladesh. “The same blood flows in the veins of Hindus, Muslims, and all other communities,” she reminded, urging solidarity and caution to avoid escalating tensions in her state.

Referring to the collective protests across the state against the situation in Bangladesh, Mamata pointed out that West Bengal has been a leader in promoting communal harmony. “We were the first state in the country where people, irrespective of caste, creed, or community, came together to protest,” she noted.

Mamata also had a pointed message for her political opponents, urging them not to do anything that could worsen the situation. She advised media houses to be more responsible in their reporting, saying, “West Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh, where we’ll ban your telecast. But act responsibly for the people of Bengal.”

The Chief Minister also made it clear that her government would abide by the Ministry of External Affairs’ directives and refrain from making unnecessary comments. “Our foreign secretary is in Bangladesh for talks. Let’s wait for the outcome,” she said, asserting that India’s national unity is paramount and should not be compromised by unnecessary rhetoric.

In the backdrop of these remarks, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was in Dhaka for crucial talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart,

Mohammad Jashim Uddin. This visit is significant, marking the first high-level meeting between the two nations since a political upheaval in Bangladesh ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power earlier this year.

Mamata’s message was clear: despite the tensions, the people of West Bengal must remain united, stay calm, and avoid stoking further discord—both within India and with its neighbours.